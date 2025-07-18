Carl Mullan teams up with wife Aisling for latest project

Carl Mullan has announced that he is teaming up with his wife, Aisling, for his new latest project.

The pair, who were first childhood friends, got married during an intimate ceremony in April 2022 at Ballybeg House in Co. Wicklow.

Now taking to Instagram, the radio star revealed that he and his wife are releasing a podcast together, titled How Are Ya Lovie? With Aisling and Carl.

Sharing the first promo image for the podcast, Carl wrote: “Hello is that a new podcast? How are ya lovie how are ya getting on? Coming this Monday.”

Friends and fans alike wasted no time taking to the comments section of the post, with 6 O’Clock Show host Katja Mia commenting: “Exciting!!!”

Doireann Garrihy said: “🥳🥳🥳🔥🔥🔥.”

Sinead O’Moore penned, “👏👏👏👏👏 I’m in 👏.”

In April, Carl shared a sweet insight into his and Aisling’s relationship as he shared an emotional tribute to her while celebrating a major milestone.

The 35-year-old took to Instagram to commemorate their third wedding anniversary while sharing some footage from their big day.

He wrote: “3 years of madness and marriage to the absolute love of my life @aisling_mullan ❤️❤️❤️ (yes she’ll be mortified at me saying this so publicly but sure you know it’s true Aisling 😂❤️).”

The video started off with Carl arriving and all the guests looking super excited. Then, the next shot revealed Aisling getting ready with her bridesmaids while one wiped away her happy tears as she was overcome with emotion.

When the pair locked eyes as the bride began walking down the aisle, they were both in tears as they exchanged vows.

Referring to the lavish venue, he also praised Ballybeg House and revealed it was “the one and only wedding venue” they viewed.

“We are still so buzzed we got married there ❤️,” he added.

The celebrations were attended by the couples nearest and dearest, including Carl’s pals and former 2FM co-hosts Doireann Garrihy and Donncha O’Callaghan.

No time was wasted in people taking to the comments section of the post, with Doireann penning: “Too much 🥹❤️ Happy Anniversary beauts ❤️❤️❤️.”

Their wedding photographer commented: “One of my all-time favourite days, not sure where those 3 years have gone!!!”

The 2FM Breakfast host and Aisling have three kids, Daibhí, Éala and Béibhínn.