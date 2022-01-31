Caitríona Balfe to present award to up-and-coming Irish actor at Oscar Wilde Awards

Caitríona Balfe will present an award to up-and-coming Irish actor Dónall Ó Héalai at the 2022 Oscar Wilde Awards.

The US-Ireland Alliance’s annual awards show, which will be held on March 24, will move this year from its usual home at Bad Robot to the Ebell of Los Angeles.

Dónall, who starred in two recent Irish language films, ARRACHT and FOSCADH, will receive the Wilde Card Award on the night.

Other Oscar Wilde honorees will include Jamie Dornan, his Belfast director Kenneth Branagh and Academy Award winning writer-director-producer Adam McKay.

Irish performers Loah & Bantum, and the band True Tides will perform on the night.

Speaking about the venue change, Trina Vargo, president of the US-Ireland Alliance said: “Our event is normally held at J.J. Abrams and Katie McGrath’s Bad Robot, and we were hoping that would be the case this year.”

“But, due to the continuing uncertainty around COVID, and therefore the need to be in a larger space than usual in case social distancing is still required, J.J., Katie and I agreed to play it safe this year. J.J. will emcee at the Ebell.”