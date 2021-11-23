Caitríona Balfe shares good news for fans of Outlander

Caitríona Balfe has shared good news for fans of Outlander.

The Irish actress plays Claire Fraser in the hit Starz drama, which follows a married combat nurse from 1945 who is mysteriously swept back in time to 1743, where she is immediately thrown into an unknown world in which her life is threatened.

When she is forced to marry Jamie Fraser, a chivalrous and romantic young Scottish warrior, a passionate relationship is ignited that tears Claire’s heart between two vastly different men in two irreconcilable lives.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday morning, Caitríona confirmed the release date for the highly anticipated sixth season of the show.

Alongside a photo of her and her castmates Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin and John Hunter Bell, she wrote: “It’s official … Season 6- coming your way on March 6th. So excited for you to see this season.”