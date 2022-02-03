Caitriona Balfe, Ruth Negga and Jessie Buckley among Irish stars nominated for BAFTA Film Awards

Caitriona Balfe, Ruth Negga and Jessie Buckley are among Irish stars nominated for the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards.
The nominees were officially announced by Tom Allen and AJ Ododu today (February 3), before the awards ceremony takes place on March 13.
The ceremony will take place at the Royal Albert Hall in London, and will be hosted by Rebel Wilson.
Caitriona has been nominated alongside fellow Irish star Ciarán Hinds for their respective roles in Belfast.
Ciarán is named under the Supporting Actor category, and Caitriona has been nominated for Supporting Actress.
Their co-star Jamie Dornan was long listed for a nod in the Supporting Actor category, but didn’t make the final cut.
Irish-Ethopian actress Ruth Negga has also been nominated in the Supporting Actress category for her role in Netflix’s Passing, and Jessie Buckley received a nod for her role in The Lost Daughter.
Check out the full list of BAFTA 2022 nominees below:
Best Film
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Licorice Pizza
The Power of the Dog
Outstanding British Film
After Love
Ali & Ava
Belfast
Boiling Point
Cyrano
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
House of Gucci
Last Night in Soho
No Time to Die
Passing
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
“After Love” – Aleem Khan (Writer/Director)
“Boiling Point” – James Cummings (Writer), Hester Ruoff (Producer) [also written by Philip Barantini and Produced by Bart Ruspoli]
“The Harder They Fall” – Jeymes Samuel (Writer/director) [also written by Boaz Yakin]
“Keyboard Fantasies” – Posy Dixon (Writer/Director), Liv Proctor (Producer)
“Passing” – Rebecca Hall (Writer/Director)
Film Not in the English Language
“Drive My Car” – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Teruhisa Yamamoto
“The Hand of God” – Paolo Sorrentino, Lorenzo Mieli
“Parallel Mothers” – Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar
“Petite Maman” – Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur
“The Worst Person in the World” – Joachim Trier, Thomas Robsahm
Documentary
“Becoming Cousteau” – Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan
“Cow” – Andrea Arnold, Kat Mansoor
“Flee” – Jonas Poher Rasmussen. Monica Hellström
“The Rescue” – Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, John Battsek, P. J. Van Sandwijk
“Summer of Soul (or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” – Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent, Joseph Patel
Animated Film
“Encanto” – Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino, Clarke Spencer
“Flee” – Jonas Poher Rasmussen. Monica Hellström
“Luca” – Enrico Casarosa, Andrea Warren
“The Mitchells Vs the Machines” – Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller
Director
“After Love” – Aleem Khan
“Drive My Car” – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
“Happening” – Audrey Diwan
“Licorice Pizza” – Paul Thomas Anderson
“The Power of the Dog” – Jane Campion
“Titane” – Julia Ducournau
Original Screenplay
“Being the Ricardos” – Aaron Sorkin
“Belfast” – Kenneth Branagh
“Don’t Look Up” – Adam Mckay
“King Richard” – Zach Baylin
“Licorice Pizza” – Paul Thomas Anderson
Adapted Screenplay
“Coda” – Siân Heder
“Drive My Car” – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
“Dune” – Denis Villeneuve
“The Lost Daughter” – Maggie Gyllenhaal
“The Power of the Dog” – Jane Campion
Leading Actress
Lady Gaga – “House of Gucci”
Alana Haim – “Licorice Pizza”
Emilia Jones – “Coda”
Renate Reinsve – “The Worst Person in the World”
Joanna Scanlan – “After Love”
Tessa Thompson – “Passing”
Leading Actor
Adeel Akhtar – “Ali & Ava”
Mahershala Ali – “Swan Song”
Benedict Cumberbatch – “The Power of the Dog”
Leonardo DiCaprio – “Don’t Look Up”
Stephen Graham – “Boiling Point”
Will Smith – “King Richard”
Supporting Actress
Caitríona Balfe – “Belfast”
Jessie Buckley – “The Lost Daughter”
Ariana Debose – “West Side Story”
Ann Dowd – “Mass”
Aunjanue Ellis – “King Richard”
Ruth Negga – “Passing”
Supporting Actor
Mike Faist – “West Side Story”
Ciarán Hinds – “Belfast”
Troy Kotsur – “Coda”
Woody Norman – “C’mon C’mon”
Jesse Plemons – “The Power of the Dog”
Kodi Smit-McPhee – “The Power of the Dog”
Original Score
“Being the Ricardos” – Daniel Pemberton
“Don’t Look Up” – Nicholas Britell
“Dune” – Hans Zimmer
“The French Dispatch” – Alexandre Desplat
“The Power of the Dog” – Jonny Greenwood
Casting
“Boiling Point” – Carolyn Mcleod
“Dune” – Francine Maisler
“The Hand of God” – Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco
“King Richard” – Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman
“West Side Story” – Cindy Tolan
Cinematography
“Dune” – Greig Fraser
“Nightmare Alley” – Dan Laustsen
“No Time to Die” – Linus Sandgren
“The Power of the Dog” – Ari Wegner
“The Tragedy of Macbeth” – Bruno Delbonnel
Editing
“Belfast” – Úna Ní Dhonghaíle
“Dune” – Joe Walker
“Licorice Pizza” – Andy Jurgensen
“No Time to Die” – Tom Cross, Elliot Graham
“Summer of Soul (or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” – Joshua L. Pearson
Production Design
“Cyrano” – Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
“Dune” – Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos
“The French Dispatch” – Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo
“Nightmare Alley” – Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau
“West Side Story” – Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo
Costume Design
“Cruella” – Jenny Beavan
“Cyrano” – Massimo Cantini Parrini
“Dune” – Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West
“The French Dispatch” – Milena Canonero
“Nightmare Alley” – Luis Sequeira
Make Up & Hair
“Cruella” – Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne
“Cyrano” – Alessandro Bertolazzi, Siân Miller
“Dune” – Love Larson, Donald Mowat
“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” – Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh
“House of Gucci” – Frederic Aspiras, Jane Carboni, Giuliano Mariana, Sarah Nicole Tanno
Sound
“Dune” – Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett
“Last Night in Soho” – Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan
“No Time to Die” – James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor
“A Quiet Place Part II” – Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van Der Ryn
“West Side Story” – Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom
Special Visual Effects
“Dune” – Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer
“Free Guy” – Swen Gillberg, Brian Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick
“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” – Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro
“The Matrix Resurrections” – Tom Debenham, Hew J Evans, Dan Glass, J. D. Schwaim
“No Time to Die” – Mark Bokowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble
British Short Animation
“Affairs of the Art” – Joanna Quinn, Les Mills
“Do Not Feed the Pigeons” – Jordi Morera
“Night of the Living Dread” – Ida Melum, Danielle Goff, Laura Jayne Tunbridge, Hannah Kelso
British Short Film
“The Black Cop” – Cherish Oteka
“Femme” – Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping, Sam Ritzenberg, Hayley Williams
“The Palace” – Jo Prichard
“Stuffed” – Theo Rhys, Joss Holden-rea
“Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee” – Michael Woodward, Max Barron, Daniel Wheldon
EE Rising Star Award (Voted for by the Public)
Ariana Debose
Harris Dickinson
Lashana Lynch
Millicent Simmonds
Kodi Smit-McPhee