Caitríona Balfe fans react as the Irish actress misses out on Oscar nomination: ‘She was robbed’

Caitríona Balfe missed out on an Oscar nomination, and fans are not happy about it.

The Irish actress was tipped to receive a nod in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role as ‘Ma’ in Kenneth Branagh’s film Belfast.

The nominations were announced this afternoon, and Belfast is up for seven awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Song, Best Sound and Best Original Screenplay.

Ciarán Hinds and Judi Dench are nominated in the Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress categories for their respective roles in the film, but Caitríona sadly missed out on a nomination.

Taking to Twitter to react to the snub, one fan wrote: “caitríona balfe in belfast was one of the best performances of the year. moving on.”

Another tweeted: “Caitriona Balfe was robbed!!! She was stunning in Belfast. But congrats to [Irish actors] Jessie [Buckley] & Ciaran [Hinds].”

Despite missing out on an Oscar nomination, Caitríona has been nominated for a BAFTA Film Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award for her Belfast role.

The 94th Academy Awards ceremony will take place on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

