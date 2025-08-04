Bundee Aki reveals he hasn’t met his newborn child yet after wife Kayla gave birth in car

Bundee Aki has revealed he hasn’t met his newborn child yet after his wife gave birth in their car on the same day of the Lions’ first Test against Australia in Brisbane two weeks ago.

In recent weeks, the rugby player has been based in Australia, playing for the British & Irish Lions while his wife and kids were back in their home country of New Zealand.

When the Connacht midfielder was asked if the Lions tour had motivated him to play through to the 2027 World Cup in the mixed zone at Stadium Australia following the Lions’ loss of the final Test 22–12, he revealed that his wife had given birth while he was away.

“We’ll see, we’ll see. I want to enjoy my break, my family time. I haven’t seen my family for eight weeks. I have a newborn child who I haven’t met yet,” he confessed.

“A girl. She was born when we were playing in Brisbane, so I haven’t met her. Her name is Aine, so I’m looking forward to going and meeting my newborn child and we’ll go from there.”

“Credit to my wife. She’s a powerful woman, a strong woman. I have to say it to her. If you only knew the story of what happened, it’s a funny story in itself,” he said.

Speaking about the day, he confessed: “It was a good day. I was in the hotel. I knew we were overdue.”

“The missus calls me and she’s like, ‘Water hasn’t broke but I’m going to the hospital, I’m feeling contractions.’ I go, ‘Yeah, fair enough.'”

“She goes to the hospital, we’re getting ready for the team meeting pre-match, and then she calls me and says she’s on the way to the hospital, so I said, ‘Fine, be safe.'”

“Five minutes later, she sends a photo, her water broke. I was like, ‘Cool, OK, are you almost there?'”

“This is like 30 or 40 minutes away from the hospital, so I said, ‘You’ll be alright, Mum is there.’ Ten minutes later, she video calls me and I was like, ‘Shit, what’s going on?'”

“I saw a baby on the video call, so she had it in the car on the way to the hospital. They’re both strong and healthy, so happy days,” he relayed during the interview.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bundee Aki (@bundeeaki)

Aki has previously spoken about how much Galway, Connacht and Ireland mean to him, showing the significance of giving his daughter an Irish name.

“All my kids start with ‘A’. So my wife loved the name Aine. That’s five ‘A’s in the family, Armani-Jade, Adrianna, Andronicus, Ailbhe, and Aine,” he said.