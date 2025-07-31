Broadcaster and actor Seán Rocks dies aged 63

Broadcaster and actor Seán Rocks has died at the age of 63.

Well-known to listeners all over Ireland and the world, Seán has presented RTÉ Radio 1’s nightly arts and culture magazine, Arena, since its inception in 2009.

He also recently presented a Sunday afternoon programme back on RTÉ Lyric FM, where his radio career began in 2000.

Announcing the sad news, Kevin Bakhurst, RTÉ Director-General, said: “It is with enormous shock and sadness that we learned today of Seán’s untimely passing. Seán said once: ‘Radio is never about the presenter. It’s about the person who is opposite you.'”

“Loyal listeners, especially to Seán’s beloved and long-running Arena on RTÉ Radio 1, will recognise the man in that quote: modest yet learned; subtle yet probing; curious yet polite. The listener at home was always his focus.”

“Not only is radio the poorer for his passing, but so too has Ireland lost one of its most passionate advocates for the arts, and one of its most informed and versatile voices. I want to extend my most sincere sympathies to Seán’s beloved Catherine, his children Christian and Morgan, his friends, and his colleagues at this terrible time.”

Originally starting as a presenter with RTÉ lyric fm in 2000, where he fronted a number of shows, Seán moved to RTÉ Radio 1 in 2009 to helm the station’s new weekly arts and culture programme, Arena.

Hugely well regarded for his public interviews – with authors such as Salman Rushdie, Edna O’Brien, and Roddy Doyle, and actors such as Rupert Everett, Martin Sheen and Brendan Gleeson, he was equally beloved of listeners for his wide-ranging studio interviews.

Hugely versatile, Seán also guest-presented, produced, and wrote several series for the national broadcaster and won a Silver Medal at the New York Festival of Radio for the documentary Soul of Ireland for BBC Radio 4.

Seán worked extensively as an actor both at home and abroad, appearing at the Abbey, Peacock, and Gate Theatres and with many important independent companies including Rough Magic, Druid and Field Day, and at the Royal Court, National, Donmar Warehouse and Tricycle theatres in London.

His television and film roles included The Bill, Glenroe, Fair City, Dear Sarah and Go Now.

Seán was MC at the State Banquet for the visit of Queen Elizabeth II to Ireland and at several important state events at Áras an Uachtaráin.