British actor Tom Blyth issues apology to Cillian Murphy after calling him ‘British icon’: ‘He’ll never work with me now’

British actor Tom Blyth has issued an apology to Cillian Murphy after calling him a “British icon.”

In a now deleted social media post, the actor was asked which “British icon” he would like to see front the Burberry’s spring/summer show.

Tom came under fire after he responded: “British icon I’d like to see in a Burberry campaign? Ooh, I mean, Cillian Murphy. Let’s say Cillian.”

Following the comment, fellow Irish celebrities reacted, with Eve Hewson writing “Oh, boy” under a social media post.

Musician Imelda May added: “It usually goes like this: ‘I know you Irish are officially not British but… you kinda just are though aren’t you… like I know that you’re all ‘not’ but you all ‘are’ though.’”

Love Island star Greg O’Shea also commented, posting a vomit emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by European Film Academy (@europeanfilmacademy)

Following the backlash, he spoke at the BFI London Film Festival premiere of his new film Wasteman, confessing he was “embarrassed” when the topic was brought up and apologised repeatedly.

“Firstly, I’m so sorry to you and your people,” he said. “I’ve nothing but respect for the Irish and I love Cillian Murphy. I was so embarrassed – I was so jetlagged that I didn’t listen to the question properly and I just blurted it out.”

“Oh my God, Cillian Murphy is never going to want to work with me,” he laughed.

“I genuinely was knackered and just not listening properly. I’ve learnt my lesson. Next time, critically hearing is an important thing.”

Cillian has previously had to correct people over his nationality, with one occurance happening during a press interview for Inception alongside Tom Hardy.

When introducing the actors, the interviewer had called the pair “British actors,” to which Cillian interjected: “Nah, I’m Irish.”

The interviewer responded with: “Yeah, i know, British,” to which the actor firmly repeated: “No, no, no, no, there’s a big difference.”