Brian O’Driscoll labels Amy Huberman a ‘hoarder’ – as they prepare to welcome their third child

Brian O’Driscoll has labelled his wife Amy Huberman a “hoarder”, as he opened up about preparing to welcome baby number three.
The couple are expecting their third child together, and are already parents to two kids – Sadie, 7, and Billy, 5.
The former rugby star opened up about finding out Amy was pregnant to Muireann O’Connell on Virgin Media One’s The Line Out, admitting it helped the couple get through the lockdown.
“That’s been one thing that’s been really nice, to kind of get us through the last six or seven months, is finding out early that there is a new arrival,” he shared.