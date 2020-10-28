Brian O’Driscoll labels Amy Huberman a ‘hoarder’ – as they prepare to welcome their third child

“That’s been one thing that’s been really nice, to kind of get us through the last six or seven months, is finding out early that there is a new arrival,” he shared.

“I can’t wait to put the cot together and try find all the bits for that up in the attic that should be really easy.

“They’ll definitely all just be in one area where I put them away thinking, ‘oh I’ll see you in a few years time’,” he laughed.

“It’s pretty organised up in that attic. Everything has it’s place, you walk in and you don’t have to trip over anything,” Brian said jokingly.

“I literally don’t know what we’re going to do with all that stuff . My wife, I’ve realised, is quite the hoarder – ‘oh, we’ll find use for that’ or ‘put it in the attic’ is one of the phrases of 2020!”

Amy recently admitted her pregnancy was a “lovely surprise” after trying for a long time.

Speaking to the Irish Mirror, Amy said: “It was a surprise, but we had hoped it was going to happen so it wasn’t that much of a surprise.”

“It took us a little bit longer than we had hoped or imagined it would, but it was lovely.”

“So it was a lovely surprise but we wanted it to happen… And something nice to focus on over the last few months.”

When asked about her journey to getting pregnant, Amy said: “Sometimes there is very little control over these things.”

“It just took a little bit longer, you know, I am that bit older, but now that I am pregnant and it is happening you kind of focus on the time that is. So I’m just feeling grateful for that.”

The Finding Joy star also revealed she’s due in early January, but could give birth before then.

Amy explained: “I was early with Sadie, I wasn’t with Billie, so it will be after Christmas and then everyone is starting to talk about Christmas and I am not prepared.”