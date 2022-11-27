Ad
Brian McFadden set to appear on THIS popular TV show

Brian McFadden is set to appear on a new celebrity special of The Weakest Link.

The former Westlife singer will be battling it out with other famous faces to win up to £50,000 (€58,000) for their chosen charity.

According to The Sunday World, radio presenter Scott Mills, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner Lawrence Chaney, and actor Ruby Wax will also appear on the show.

Brian McFadden pictured at the at the Marie Keating Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic Picture Andres Poveda

Love Island 2022 star Tasha Ghouri has also teased an appearance on the celebrity special.

Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing, broadcaster Nikki Fox, food critic Jay Rayner and comedian Ed Gamble all appeared on the special last year.

The Weakest Link Celebrity Special, which will be hosted by comedian Romesh Ranganathan, will air next month.

