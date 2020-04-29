The conman has been contacting fans on social media

Brian McFadden reveals online imposter is stealing money from his fans

Brian McFadden has revealed an online imposter is stealing money from his fans.

The former Westlife star was made aware of an account on Instagram pretending to be him, and has since reported them to the police.

Posting a screenshot of the fake Instagram account, Brian wrote: “FYI THIS NOT ME AND NOTHING TO DO WITH ME.”

“This w**ker had been messaging people claiming to be me and having fans transfer money to their account. I am reporting them to the police. For now be aware.”

Under Brian’s post, another fan pointed out that an account claiming to be Keith Duffy has also been contacting fans asking for money.

Brian’s Dancing On Ice pal Gemma Collins also commented on the post, and said: “How dare they there’s only one you 🔥”

