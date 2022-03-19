Brian McFadden recalls the last time he spoke to his former Westlife bandmates

Brian McFadden has revealed what really happened the last time he spoke to his former Westlife bandmates.

The singer left the popular Irish boyband in 2004 to work on solo projects, and is now making music with Boyzone star Keith Duffy.

Speaking on the podcast Secure the Insecure with Johnny Seifert, the 41-year-old admitted he hasn’t spoken to Nicky Byrne, Shane Filan, Mark Feehily, and Kian Egan in 12 years.

Brian explained: “The last time we were all in the same room was when I was living in LA and we went for dinner.”

“I was about 28, so we haven’t even spoken in about 12 years ago. The boys were in town shooting a music video.”

“We went for dinner then the boys came back to my house. That was the last time the five of us were together.”

Years after Brian left the group, Westlife disbanded in 2012 before reuniting six years later.

The band’s comeback has been a huge success, and the foursome is embarking on another tour later this year.

While Brian hasn’t spoken to Nicky, Shane, Mark and Kian in over 10 years, the 41-year-old has insisted there’s no hard feelings between them.

“It’s not a negative thing. It’s not like we fell out or anything like that,” he said.

“You separate and go your own way. You think you’re going to keep in touch but you don’t, your lives go in different directions. That’s what happened to us.”

“If I saw any of the boys now I’d sit and have a pint and it’d probably be like we saw each other yesterday.”

“There’s no badness, there’s no negative feeling towards each other. It’s not like we fell out and we’re not friends anymore, we’re just not in contact any more.”

“That’s kind of what happens in life, you just move on. It’s not always a bad thing,” he added.