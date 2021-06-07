Brian McFadden and his fiancée Danielle reveal their newborn daughter’s name

The couple welcomed their first child together last month

Brian McFadden and his fiancée Danielle have revealed their newborn daughter’s name.

The couple announced the birth of their first child together on May 16 with a sweet Instagram post, but kept her moniker private until now.

Posing for their first photoshoot as a family-of-three, they introduced the world to their baby girl – who they named Ruby Jean.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Danielle explained: “We went round the houses with a name. We had a long list and then the day before I went into labour we were looking through a baby book and I just said ‘Ruby’, and we both went, ‘Yes!'”

“We both really liked it and thought it would transcend from a baby to an elderly lady,” she added. “Jean has quite a lot of meaning to us, as both my grandparents were Jean and a few of Brian’s family.”

Brian said: “My grandad was Jean and my uncle, who died 10 years ago, so we have four family members who have all passed who were called Jean.”

Brian is also the father of two children who he shares with his ex-wife Kerry Katona, 19-year-old Molly and 17-year-old Lilly.

Danielle said: “[Kerry] sent us some clothes quite a way into my pregnancy, once we knew everything was okay.”

“She’s also sent us some lovely messages and said how happy she is for us and been really lovely.”

