The presenter flew to the UK to film a secret project

Brian Dowling shares the exciting reason he jetted to London in April

Brian Dowling has finally revealed why he jetted to London in April.

Last month, the Big Brother star flew to the UK to film a secret project.

The 42-year-old has since confirmed he was filming the upcoming series of Celebrity Karaoke Club, alongside a host of famous faces.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Brian wrote: “It’s OFFICIAL people. I shall be taking part in Season 2 of Celebrity Karaoke Club on @itv2 this Summer.”

“Just to confirm I 100% CANNOT sing but I fully believe it isn’t just down to your singing ability (thank f&$k) it’s also about selling your performance and trust me with the amount of spiced rum and coke @ajodudu was feeding me I was giving the PERFORMANCE OF MY LIFE!!!!!!!”

“Honestly I had the best time recording this show with the best people especially after the year we all had.”

“The songs I choose to sing are CAMP AF!!!! I even got to do a duet on a song that is ICONIC!!!!!!!! Get ready for my Christmas single later this year!” he added.

Friends and fans shared their excitement for Brian in the comment section, including his BFF Pippa O’Connor.

Pippa commented: “If you don’t sing hit me baby one more time I’ll be so disappointed.”

Brian’s husband Arthur Gourounlian also wrote: “I’ve got my [popcorn] ready to POP! I CAN’T wait for this.”

