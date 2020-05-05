Brian Dowling shares sweet family photo as he reflects on his late mother’s passing

Brian Dowling shares sweet family photo as he reflects on his late...

Brian Dowling has shared a sweet family photo, as he reflected on his late mother’s passing.

The Dancing With The Stars contestant decided to launch his podcast series, Death Becomes Him, after the sudden death of his mother two years ago.

Brian took to Instagram and shared the family photo, after releasing the last episode of his podcast series.

“Today at 1pm we premiere the last episode of my podcast Death Becomes Him,” he wrote.

“The last 7 weeks have gone by so quickly. Who knew back in December when I decided I wanted this to be released at the end of March we would all be dealing with this global pandemic.”

“I am the older brother to six sisters: Michelle, Valerie, Tracey, Paula, Aoife & Tara. Each of us had our moments with Mum, like Michelle’s morning phone call or Aoife’s tea and chats at the table,” he continued.

“We each have our own memories, our own sorrows and our own experiences of grief. In this last episode I return to Rathangan to sit down with my sisters & have an honest conversation about loosing mum & how we all feel 2 years later.” [sic]

“We start where this journey started, talking about the day she passed.

#deathbecomeshim #briandowling #podcast #sisters #family,” he added.

