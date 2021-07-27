Brian Dowling marks 20 years since his ‘life changed forever’

Brian Dowling has marked 20 years since he won Big Brother back in 2001.

The TV presenter was crowned the winner of the show’s second season, and is the only Irish person to have won the series.

Taking to Instagram today, the Kildare native shared clips from his time on the show, alongside a funny video of Robbie Williams imitating him on stage at a concert.

He captioned the post: “How is it 20 years ago today that I was CROWNED the winner of Big Brother 2 back in 2001 and I believe the one & only ever Irish winner.”

“I didn’t even know that @robbiewilliams done this FABULOUS impression of me until @gourounlian showed it to me yesterday. In my ELEMENT.”

“What you see here are some of my Best Bits from Season 2 and what a series it was.”

“Over the last 20 years there have been many many best bits in my life but also some heartbreaking ones as well,” he continued.

“But I’m still here to tell the tale and that’s what’s important. I was so carefree back then and SUPER naive with not a worry in the world.”

“My biggest concern in there was getting a good tan. To all my housemates from 2001, thank you very much for gifting me memories and life lessons for LIFE.

“To those of you that voted and changed my life FOREVER, I owe you #bigbrother #20years #thankyou,” he added.

The Kildare native rose to fame back in 2001 when he won Big Brother, and nine years later he was brought back for Ultimate Big Brother in 2010 – alongside an all star cast.

Brian appeared on the show alongside popular housemates Nikki Grahame and Chantelle Houghton, and went on to win the series as a whole.

One year later, he was announced as the brand new host of Big Brother, before he was brutally axed from the position in 2013 – and replaced by Emma Willis.