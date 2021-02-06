Brian Dowling and Pippa O’Connor raise thousands for charity by hosting hilarious cocktail night

The BFFs have been praised on social media

Brian Dowling and Pippa O’Connor raise thousands for charity by hosting hilarious...

Brian Dowling and Pippa O’Connor raised thousands for charity this week, by hosting a boozy Instagram Live.

On Thursday night, the BFFs hosted a virtual cocktail night from their respective homes to raise money for the ISPCC.

Over three hours, Brian and Pippa had several drinks as they answered some revealing questions – delighting viewers at home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pippa O’Connor Ormond (@pipsy_pie)

The next day, Brian admitted he was feeling worse for wear, as he shared how much money they raised for the ISPCC.

Posting a photo of himself wearing sunglasses in bed eating a packet of crisps, the TV presenter wrote: “I’m FINE, I’m FINE. Everything’s FINE.”

“I honestly woke up thinking WTF happened last night. Then the memories came flooding back. When I arose from my slumber @gourounlian had the fizzy drinks and snacks good to go.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brian Dowling Gourounlian (@bprdowling)

“No matter how bad I may feel today after to many shots it’s all TOTALLY WORTH IT for the amount of money raised,” he continued.

“It currently stands at over €12,000 WOW you guys ROCK!!!!! Last nights LIVE really gave me the lift I needed it felt like old times.”

“Also @pipsy_pie there is a rumor going around that you are up for shaving my head to mark a certain 20th anniversary approaching this year. STOP with these LIES,” he added.