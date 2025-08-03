Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary in the sweetest way

Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in the sweetest way – by renewing their vows.

The couple have been married since 2015, and share two children Blake and Blu.

Taking to Instagram, Arthur shared a series of gorgeous snaps of the four of them, captioning the post: “I DO… AGAIN @bprdowling 🌹”

Over the weekend, the couple shared snaps from Powerscourt Hotel, where they first got married, but this time had returned with their two children.

Celebrating the anniversary, Brian shared snaps from their stay, captioning the post: “Ten years later & we @gourounlian are back to the scene of the crime 😜 This time with two very important VIP’s 🩷🩵 Let our 10th WEDDING ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATIONS BEGIN 🎉”

Last month, the pair celebrated another huge milestone – their youngest daughter Blu’s first birthday.

The couple took a family holiday to Marbella with Blu, their eldest daughter Blake, and Brian’s sister Aoife — who acted as their surrogate for both babies.

Sharing a sweet tribute to his daughter, Arthur wrote: “Happy 1st Birthday to our wild little baby Blu! 🎉 In just 365 days, you’ve stolen our sleep and filled our hearts, and honestly, we @bprdowling wouldn’t have it any other way,” the Dancing with the Stars judge wrote.

“You are a tiny tornado of giggles and cuddles, a wildflower growing in every direction, and the most beautiful chaos we’ve ever known. Today, we celebrate you, our one-of-a-kind, strong-willed, wild-haired bundle of joy. You are the best little sister Blake could have ever wished for! 🩷🩵

“Happy 1st Birthday! We are so lucky to be your parents, and we can’t wait to see the world through your eyes as you grow. From this video, it’s clear you definitely love to chat just like your Dada and aunties, must be an Irish thing 🤭 We love you so so MUCH! 💚.”

Brian also shared a carousel of photos of Blu taken over the past year.

He wrote: “Our baby Blu is 1 today. You arrived in our lives 2 weeks early, & let’s just say our lives haven’t been the same since. You completed us in a way I didn’t think was possible.”

“We already had your sister, Blake, who was only 21 months old, but you ABSOLUTELY ROCKED our world in the BEST POSSIBLE WAY!!! You are such a kind baby, always offering Dada your food or a snack with the BIGGEST laugh.”

“Our baby Blu, we all love you so very much. Thank you for turning Blake into the BEST BIG SISTER EVER. So happy 1st birthday, baby Blu, we ADORE & LOVE you,” Brian added.