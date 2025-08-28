Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian celebrate huge milestone: ‘A day we will remember forever’

Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian celebrated a huge family milestone today, as their eldest daughter Blake officially started play school.

The couple, who have been married since 2015, share two daughters together – Blake and Blu – who they welcomed via surrogate.

Taking to Instagram today, Brian shared sweet photos of Blake on her first day of play school.

“August 28th, 2025, is a day we will remember forever ♥️,” he captioned the post.

“Blake Maria Rose has officially started Play School. She could not wait to go in, and all she could talk about this morning was teacher Orla 😜

“There were tears this morning, and they were from Tati and I 😂 Blake was a little superstar. Peppa Pig bag on her back, and away she went.

“Bring on the next 16 years or so for @gourounlian and I. I think Blu realised this morning that she’s next in 2 years!!”

Brian also shared an adorable video of him and Blake waiting for the school doors to open this morning.

Earlier this month, Brian and Arthur marked their 10th wedding anniversary by renewing their vows.

The ceremony took place at the Powerscourt Hotel in Co. Wicklow.

Brian and Arthur have had a lot to celebrate this year, including the downfall of the toxic forum site Tattle Life.

The couple are among celebrities and influencers who have been subject to awful abuse on the site, which allows anonymous users to comment about people in the public eye.

The anonymity of the site’s owner and it’s users made it very difficult for people to take legal action over the comments made about them on the site – but that all changed back in June.

The owner of Tattle Life was legally identified, after the High Court of Justice in Northern Ireland granted an application by an Irish couple to lift reporting restrictions and name the defendants in their defamation and harassment case against the operator of the controversial website.

Neil and Donna Sands, who were subject to defamatory and harassing commentary over a 45-page thread on the site, were awarded over £300k in damages in their case.

After their application to lift reporting restrictions was granted, the owner of Tattle Life was legally identified as UK national Sebastian Bond, who also uses companies named Yuzu Zest Limited (a UK registered company) and Kumquat Tree Limited (registered in Hong Kong).

Neil and Donna’s team also found evidence throughout proceedings that Mr Bond also had an alias, Bastian Durward, who is known on the internet as a vegan cooking influencer and author of the book “Nest and Glow”.

Reacting to the unveiling of Tattle Life’s owner on Instagram, Brian confessed he was “absolutely delighted” over the news.

Speaking on his Instagram Story, the Six O’Clock Show host said: “On Friday, my birthday, I got messages saying that the person that runs the website Tattle has been exposed and his true identity is now out there.

“I am absolutely delighted. This is something, a battle, Arthur and I have been having with this website for a long time now.

“They have tried to destroy our reputation, ruin our lives in fact with the vile-ness they have been saying…”

“We have all the messages, we’ve spoken to the guards, we have screenshots, we have usernames, we have everything,” he continued.

“My hope is, now this man has been exposed for who he is, that as part of his deal he will now release the email addresses of all those people online with all their names.

“And I get to find out who they are. I can’t wait,” Brian added.

In a follow up post on Instagram, Brian confessed: “I didn’t plan on opening up so much on stories & speaking so openly about the TORMENT we @gourounlian have suffered at the hands of Tattle. So, honestly, having to work has been a total distraction.”

“To all who have messaged, thank you so so much, your KINDNESS & SUPPORT will ALWAYS win over anything else. Plus, we aren’t alone in this, as many, many other people have had their lives turned absolutely upside down.”

“We all need to remember these people are weak, they are cowards & clearly are so unhappy with their own lives that they want to inflict hate on others,” he wrote.

“I’m happy to say the tide is turning!!! Have a gorgeous Thursday, everyone I’m back hosting duties for The Six O’Clock Show today, so LETS GO!!!”

Brian and his husband Arthur Gourounlian have faced serious trolling in recent years, particularly since welcoming their two daughters – Blake, two, and Blu, 1.

Last year, Brian told how their address was even leaked online, sparking fears for the safety of their children.

He told The Irish Sun: “I was in contact with people and it was just scary. Like when your address goes up online and people are… they’re doing that to incite some form of hatred, that’s not good.

“You’re not putting someone’s address up just for the sake of it. And that was very, very dangerous because obviously at the time at home; Aoife was heavily pregnant with Blu, Blake was a baby, everyone knows I’m on radio and telly over there, so I’m not there.

“And I just think that was when a line was crossed. Because it was our GDPR, it can’t be broken.”

Brian confessed he went down a “rabbit hole” on the site where his address was leaked, and he found the “worst of the worst” of people trolling him and his family.

“And you’re like, ‘Oh my God, these people are not like these people. It’s not normal to do that,” he said.

“At the end of the day, it’s also not legal. It’s also not illegal unless they’re stalking, which there is. And it is a hate crime, but it’s just trying to prove it. I think if you’re in different countries, it’s easy to get details.”