Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian announce their baby daughter’s godparents

Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian have announced their baby daughter’s godparents.

The couple welcomed a beautiful baby girl, Blake Maria Rose Dowling Gourounlian, on Thursday, September 1.

Brian’s younger sister Aoife acted as the couple’s surrogate, and the TV presenter previously thanked her for giving them “the gift of life”.

Brian and Arthur have now announced that Pippa O’Connor will stand as Blake’s godmother, while Simon Jones will be her godfather.

The Big Brother star shared the news on Instagram, writing: “When it came to choosing godparents for Blake, Arthur and I were looking for two people who had integrity, class, and good values and treated people with kindness and respect.”

“Sadly, we don’t know anyone like that,” he joked. “So we reluctantly had to ask Pippa and Simon. We are ABSOLUTELY DELIGHTED that Pippa and Simon said yes and they are on this CRAZY JOURNEY with us. Now bring on the Christening.”

Brian and Dowling announced the birth of baby Blake earlier this month.

In a joint statement, they wrote: “Please be upstanding for the arrival of our BEAUTIFUL DAUGHTER Blake Maria Rose Dowling Gourounlian. Yes people another BDG 🥰.”

“Blake was delivered safely on Thursday September 1st at 14:52pm weighting 7lb 4ozs. We are ABSOLUTELY TOTALLY IN LOVE with her & can’t believe she’s here & is ours ❤️💋🌹.”

“None of this would have been possible without our donor, a woman we have never met or even seen a picture of but has given us the GIFT OF LIFE.”

They continued: “Now, where do we even start with you [Aoife] you are a SAINT to us & we will FOREVER be GRATEFUL to you for the REST OF OUR LIVES. Baby Blake can’t wait for her Aunty Aoife to spoil her 💕 #babyishere #fatherhood #littleprincess.”

Arthur and Brian tied-the-knot at the lavish Powerscourt Hotel back in 2015.