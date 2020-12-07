Bressie surprises Toy Show star Saoirse Ruane with the best gift

Bressie has surprised Toy Show star Saoirse Ruane with the best gift.

The eight-year-old stole the hearts of the nation following her appearance on the show, with many admiring her strength and bravery.

The young girl was sadly diagnosed with a rare tumour in 2019, resulting in her leg being amputated, with her story inspiring the RTÉ Toy Show Appeal.

After hearing Saoirse’s story and her beautiful singing voice, Bressie surprised the deserving Galway native with a very special gift.

Speaking on Today FM’s Weekend Breakfast with Alison Curtis, the Irish singer offered Saoirse a day of recording and a full tour of his Camden recording studios.

“I would love if Saoirse came in to us and let us record her, mix her and produce it. Whatever she wants, she can come in any day she wants,” he said.

“She can bring her family, she can bring her friends, and maybe we can ask Steve [Garrigan] from Kodaline to come in and help us?” the 40-year-old added.

Kodaline previously performed for Saoirse in Crumlin Children’s Hospital, with the young girl admitting she was a big fan of the band.

Saoirse was left speechless by the kind gesture, with Bressie telling the young star it was “an honour”.

Following the interview, Kodaline’s lead singer Steve revealed he would be “happy to help” and join in Saoirse’s recording session.