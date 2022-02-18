Bressie shares terrifying footage of ferry battling huge waves during Storm Eunice

Bressie has shared terrifying footage of a ferry he was on battling huge waves during Storm Eunice.
The Blizzards frontman was one of many unfortunate people onboard a ferry from Wales to Ireland on Thursday as Storm Eunice battered the coast.
In a video posted on TikTok, the singer showed the ferry violently rocking from side to side as it struggled against the stormy conditions.
@niallbreslin Mummmmmmmmy #stormeunice #storm #fyp #foryou ♬ Do It To It – ACRAZE
The Mullingar native then cut to a clip of him looking extremely seasick on the boat, as massive waves crashed against the side of the ferry.
He captioned the post: “Storms and ferry’s are zero craic #stormeunice.”
In another video, Bressie filmed himself running to the bathroom to be sick, as Celine Dion’s My Heart Will Go On played over the video.
He captioned the second video: “I’m not meditating myself out of this one #stormeunice #storms #fyp #foryou #mindfulness.”
@niallbreslin I’m not meditating myself out of this one #stormeunice #storms #fyp #foryou #mindfulness ♬ My Heart Will Go On (Love Theme from “Titanic”) – Céline Dion