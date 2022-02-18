Bressie shares terrifying footage of ferry battling huge waves during Storm Eunice

Bressie has shared terrifying footage of a ferry he was on battling huge waves during Storm Eunice.

The Blizzards frontman was one of many unfortunate people onboard a ferry from Wales to Ireland on Thursday as Storm Eunice battered the coast.

In a video posted on TikTok, the singer showed the ferry violently rocking from side to side as it struggled against the stormy conditions.

The Mullingar native then cut to a clip of him looking extremely seasick on the boat, as massive waves crashed against the side of the ferry.

He captioned the post: “Storms and ferry’s are zero craic #stormeunice.”

In another video, Bressie filmed himself running to the bathroom to be sick, as Celine Dion’s My Heart Will Go On played over the video.

He captioned the second video: “I’m not meditating myself out of this one #stormeunice #storms #fyp #foryou #mindfulness.”