Bressie reveals family member died from COVID-19 this week

Bressie has revealed his uncle sadly passed away from COVID-19 this week.

The Blizzards star shared the heartbreaking news on social media.

The musician told followers that the death due to the virus was “horrible” and praised frontline workers for looking after him until his last moment.

“My uncle Jonny passed away yesterday due to covid-19,” he wrote.

“It’s a horrible virus. But the nurses that took care of him are superheroes . What empathy.”

To all the frontline staff. You are often the last person they see. You are doing an incredible service to humanity and it must be so hard for you ❤️❤️❤️Let’s all keep focused on what we are being asked to do to stop this virus. It’s hard stuff. We need to keep it up . Stay well — Niall Breslin (@nbrez) April 24, 2020

“I really feel for them. What a tough job. Important to keep strong on the measures to stop it,” he said.

“To all the frontline staff. You are often the last person they see. You are doing an incredible service to humanity and it must be so hard for you.

“Let’s all keep focused on what we are being asked to do to stop this virus. It’s hard stuff. We need to keep it up . Stay well,” he added.

