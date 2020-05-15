The singer also spoke about the importance of self-care

Bressie opens up about how he deals with his anxiety

Bressie has opened up about how he deals with his anxiety.

The 39-year-old, who’s full name is Niall Breslin, has revealed how he takes care of his body when he feel like it’s under attack.

“Sit with anxiety, explore it, don’t run from it, don’t empower it,” he told Head Talks.

“When I’m anxious, I can tell you down to the inch where I feel it in my body. It’s always there, it’s always my throat.”

“I’m able to put my hand on my throat and I’m able to sit with that and warm around it. And that physical mind connection can be really beneficial.”

The Mullingar native also expressed the importance of taking care of your physical health.

“When I’m in this place where my body feels a little bit under attack, I go out of my way to take care of it,” he explained.

“I need to drink lots of water, I need to try and sleep, rest, maybe a bit of exercise and eat well.”

The news came after the Irish musician donated 200 ukuleles to people who have been cocooning in Ireland – as part of a new learning programme called the “great ukulele giveaway.”

