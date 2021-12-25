Brendan O’Carroll shares his heartbreak as he’s forced to spend Christmas without his family

Like many people across the country, Brendan O’Carroll will be spending Christmas without his extended family today.

The Mrs Brown’s Boys creator was named a close contact this week, meaning he has to spend Christmas Day in an isolation bubble.

The 66-year-old shared the sad news during Joe Duffy’s Christmas Eve special on RTÉ Radio 1.

Sharing his plans for Christmas this year, Brendan told listeners: “I’m staying in my bubble because unfortunately, I was in contact with somebody who was in contact with somebody who tested positive…”

“We’re waiting on the result of the PCR,” he added.

The news was particularly heartbreaking for Brendan, as he hasn’t seen some of his grandchildren in over a year.

“As I am myself, I haven’t seen my grandsons in fifteen months so I can’t wait to see them. Now I’m in a bubble so I won’t see them for a couple of weeks,” he revealed.

While Brendan isn’t having the Christmas he hoped for, the comedian is delighting fans at home with his Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas specials.

The first special aired on Christmas Eve, and the second will air on Christmas Day at 9.25pm on RTÉ One.