Brendan Gleeson leads Irish nominees at the 2021 Golden Globes

The Irish actor has been nominated for playing former US President Donald Trump

Brendan Gleeson is among the nominees for the 78th annual Golden Globes.

The Dublin native is nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for his portrayal of Donald Trump in The Comey Rule.

Brendan will go up against John Boyega (Small Axe), Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek), Jim Parsons (Hollywood), and Donald Sutherland (The Undoing).

The nominees were announced by Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson this afternoon, ahead of the awards ceremony later this month.

Sadly, Paul Mescal missed out on a nomination for his role in Normal People, but his co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones is up for Best Actress in a Limited Series.

The Irish drama, adapted from Sally Rooney’s novel, is also nominated in the Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television category.

The popular series will go up against The Queen’s Gambit, Small Axe, The Undoing, and Unorthodox.

Irish animated film Wolfwalkers, produced by Cartoon Saloon, is also up for Best Animated Motion Picture.

The film is nominated alongside The Croods: A New Age (Universal Pictures), Onward (Walt Disney Pictures), Over the Moon (Netflix), and Soul (Walt Disney Pictures).

This year’s Golden Globes will be broadcast from New York and Los Angeles on February 28th, hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

Tina will be live from the Rockefeller Centre in Manhattan, while Amy presents the show from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in LA.

