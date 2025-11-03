Brendan and Domhnall Gleeson to co-star together in iconic series

Father and son duo Brendan and Domhnall Gleeson are set to co-star together in an episode of The Simpsons.

The duo will voice the same character, Mayor Quimby’s father, Joe Quimby Sr., but at different stages of his life.

The duo’s appearance will come in episode seven of the 37th season, titled “Sashes to Sashes”, which is scheduled to air on November 16.

The plot synopsis reads: “Bart runs against Mayor Quimby‘s son for student council president, while Lisa learns troubling secrets about the Quimby clan… and about the Simpsons.”

The 37th season of the iconic series will host several famous guest stars.

Glenn Howerton from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Kieran Culkin from Succession will also make an appearance on the new season.

The series has been running for almost four decades and shows no signs of slowing down, with it being confirmed for three more seasons.

When the new seasons were announced, 20th Television head Marci Proietto stated: “This historic four-season order from our longtime partners at FOX is truly monumental for these iconic animated series.”

“We are so proud that these legendary shows will continue for hundreds of more episodes, allowing new and longstanding fans to watch, rewatch, and experience more of The Simpsons, Family Guy, American Dad, and Bob’s Burgers for years to come.”

In September, it was also announced that The Simpsons Movie would return for a sequel, nearly two decades after the first film was released.

20th Century Studios confirmed the sequel’s release date as July 23, 2027.

Announcing the news, 20th Century Studios shared the first poster for the sequel, showing Homer Simpson grabbing a doughnut as the tagline read: “Homer’s coming back for seconds.”

The caption for the announcement read: “Woohoo! The Simpsons are coming to theatres with an all-new movie on July 23, 2027!”