Brenda Fricker sends The Late Late Show fans into hysterics

Brenda Fricker has sent The Late Late Show fans into hysterics.
The 77-year-old kept Ryan Tubridy on his toes throughout her appearance on Friday night’s episode.
Fans praised the actress for her quick-wittedness and her carefree nature as they branded her a “national treasure”.
One Twitter user wrote: “Brenda Fricker… loving her attitude & as always a breath of fresh air…”
A second said: “Honestly, I’d line up for 20 hours to have a Guinness with Brenda Fricker.”
While a third chimed in: “What a brilliant woman Brenda Fricker is pure genius class act.”
She’s one of our greats Brenda Fricker #LateLateShow
Brenda Fricker is Ireland’s version of Miriam Margolyes. #latelate #latelateshow
“are you Brenda Fricker? ”
“yes. On Tuesdays and Thursdays” 😂#thelatelate
We must protect Brenda Fricker at all costs. #LateLateShow
Brenda fricker is just wonderful. A nightmare to interview, but a joy to watch
Brenda Fricker is a national treasure #latelateshow
