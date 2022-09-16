Brenda Fricker sends The Late Late Show fans into hysterics

Brenda Fricker has sent The Late Late Show fans into hysterics.

The 77-year-old kept Ryan Tubridy on his toes throughout her appearance on Friday night’s episode.

Fans praised the actress for her quick-wittedness and her carefree nature as they branded her a “national treasure”.

One Twitter user wrote: “Brenda Fricker… loving her attitude & as always a breath of fresh air…”

A second said: “Honestly, I’d line up for 20 hours to have a Guinness with Brenda Fricker.”

While a third chimed in: “What a brilliant woman Brenda Fricker is pure genius class act.”

Honestly, I’d line up for 20 hours to have a Guinness with Brenda Fricker. #LateLateShow — Lynn Rafferty ( she // they) (@LynnsDelighted) September 16, 2022

She’s one of our greats Brenda Fricker #LateLateShow — CROSSY (@CrossyTweets) September 16, 2022

Brenda Fricker is Ireland’s version of Miriam Margolyes. #latelate #latelateshow — Gerry McK (@GMcK2012) September 16, 2022

“are you Brenda Fricker? ”

“yes. On Tuesdays and Thursdays” 😂#thelatelate — Louise Laffan 💚🇮🇪 (@louiselaffan) September 16, 2022

We must protect Brenda Fricker at all costs. #LateLateShow — Lynn Rafferty ( she // they) (@LynnsDelighted) September 16, 2022

#LateLateShow

Brenda fricker is just wonderful. A nightmare to interview, but a joy to watch — Noble Guardian (@NobleGuardianIE) September 16, 2022

Brenda Fricker is a national treasure #latelateshow — Adrian Heneghan (@Adrianheneghan1) September 16, 2022