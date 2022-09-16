Ad
HomeIrish Showbiz

Latest Posts

Brenda Fricker sends The Late Late Show fans into hysterics

VIPIRELAND.COM
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

Brenda Fricker has sent The Late Late Show fans into hysterics.

The 77-year-old kept Ryan Tubridy on his toes throughout her appearance on Friday night’s episode.

Fans praised the actress for her quick-wittedness and her carefree nature as they branded her a “national treasure”.

One Twitter user wrote: “Brenda Fricker… loving her attitude & as always a breath of fresh air…”

A second said: “Honestly, I’d line up for 20 hours to have a Guinness with Brenda Fricker.”

While a third chimed in: “What a brilliant woman Brenda Fricker is pure genius class act.”

Ad
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Contact us