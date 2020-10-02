BPerfect Cosmetics owner responds to criticism over ‘mega store’ opening in Belfast

People had slammed the brand for organising an event during the coronavirus pandemic

BPerfect Cosmetics owner Brendan McDowell has issued an apology after receiving huge backlash for his ‘mega store’ opening in Belfast.

The entrepreneur came under fire after video footage showed hundreds queuing to get into his new makeup store, some influencers inside not wearing masks and brand ambassadors arriving on a bus roof top where they didn’t seem to be socially distancing.

Taking to Instagram stories, Brendan responded to the harsh criticism and said he thought he was doing “a good thing” by creating jobs.

“We thought we were doing a really amazing, employing people and opening a store in the middle of this pandemic,” he said.

“We knew it was going to be popular…we put a socially distance queue in place we asked everybody to wear masks.

Brendan added that both he and the shopping centre Castle Court spoke to the PSNI and Public Health to make sure they were in line with public guidelines.

I’m A Celeb winner Jacqueline Jossa was a special guest at the event as well as makeup influencers including Holly Boon,’Mmmmitchell’ who all arrived from the UK, as well as Irish influencer Ellie Kelly – who travelled from Dublin for the event.

“We never ever in a million years could have predicted so many people to turn up.

“To anybody that we have annoyed or upset with the crowds and with the many people that couldn’t get into the store…I’m truly truly sorry from the bottom of my heart.

“We’re all living in these strange crazy times and we all have to live and learn…I have definitely learned a massive lesson and I will bare that in mind as we move forward,” he added.

Footage of the event went viral on Friday, the same day Northern Ireland health officials announced 934 new cases in the region.