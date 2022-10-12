Ad
HomeIrish Showbiz

Latest Posts

Boyzone superfan receives special message from Ronan Keating on her 107th birthday

Wellburn House Care Home
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

A Boyzone superfan received a special message from Ronan Keating on her 107th birthday.

Florence Callender, who resides in Wellburn House Care Home in Stockton-on-Tees in England, is a big fan of Irish bands Westlife and Boyzone.

To mark her special birthday on October 8, the care home organised for Ronan to record a message for Florence to surprise her.

Florence is a hugh Boyzone fan | VIPIRELAND.COM

Deputy Manager of the care home Lesley Garbutt told Teesside Live: “Her little face lit up – she was over the moon! You could see the sparkle in her eye!”

“If they have Frank Sinatra on in the common room she’ll say turn it off and ask if they can put Boyzone on instead!”

Talking about her birthday party, Florence said: “All the girls, the staff, came and we had the music on and all the family came too. We had loads [of people come] on Friday too – I had two birthday cakes!”

Wellburn House Care Home
Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Contact us