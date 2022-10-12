Boyzone superfan receives special message from Ronan Keating on her 107th birthday

A Boyzone superfan received a special message from Ronan Keating on her 107th birthday.

Florence Callender, who resides in Wellburn House Care Home in Stockton-on-Tees in England, is a big fan of Irish bands Westlife and Boyzone.

To mark her special birthday on October 8, the care home organised for Ronan to record a message for Florence to surprise her.

Deputy Manager of the care home Lesley Garbutt told Teesside Live: “Her little face lit up – she was over the moon! You could see the sparkle in her eye!”

“If they have Frank Sinatra on in the common room she’ll say turn it off and ask if they can put Boyzone on instead!”

Talking about her birthday party, Florence said: “All the girls, the staff, came and we had the music on and all the family came too. We had loads [of people come] on Friday too – I had two birthday cakes!”