Boyzone confirm they are reuniting – six years after their last tour

It’s official: Boyzone are making a comeback!

Six years after their last tour, the 90s boyband – made up of Ronan Keating, Keith Duffy, Shane Lynch and Mikey Graham – are reuniting.

Ronan confirmed the news on The Scott Mills Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2 today.

The 48-year-old said the success of their Sky documentary, titled Boyzone: No Matter What, prompted them to discuss a reunion.

Ronan said: “The reaction was unbelievable, so we’ve obviously been talking about our story for the last 30 years, and we felt like that was kind of it, that maybe that was the end of the story.

“And well, we’ve all been chatting over the last few weeks, and I think 2026 might be a year for Boyzone to maybe try and do something.”

Boyzone shot to fame in 1994, and went on to sell more than 25 million records worldwide.

The group was initially made up of five members, including the late Stephen Gately, who passed away in 2009.

The band first broke up in 2000, before reuniting in 2007.

They performed their Thank You And Goodnight farewell tour between 2018 and 2019, and have not returned to the stage since.