Bookies halt betting on the next Late Late Show host – as Patrick Kielty dominates the race

BoyleSports has halted betting on who will be the next Late Late Show host, as Patrick Kielty dominates the race.

Ryan Tubridy will host his final show on May 26th, after 14 years at the helm.

Patrick is now the frontrunner to host the popular RTÉ chat show and after his exclusive interview with Goss.ie hit headlines on Sunday, the bookies officially suspended betting.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports, said: “It doesn’t matter what odds we made Kielty for The Late Late role, the support just kept coming for him.”

“It looks like an announcement from Montrose could be imminent, so we have chosen to pull the plug on the betting.”

It comes after Patrick told Goss.ie at the 2023 IFTA Film & Drama Awards on Sunday: “The only thing I’ll say about The Late Late Show is a couple of things. 1, it is one of the greatest TV shows on the planet and whoever gets that gig is going to be really, really lucky.”

“All of the stuff that I’ve read, and all of the stuff people are saying, the one thing people have to remember is how big shoes they are to fill. I’ve done a chat show before, I’ve done a live show before, [myself and my wife Cat] have both done live TV. It’s hard.”

“Whenever you’ve been on The Late Late Show as a guest and you’ve sat close to Ryan and seen how he does his stuff…”

The comedian’s wife Cat Deeley added: “He does it beautifully and effortlessly. He’s a swan, he glides on the top of the surface and is paddling underneath. They are very big shoes to fill.”

When asked would she be willing to move to Ireland with her husband and their children if he got the gig, Cat replied: “Let’s see if you even get it first of all shall we? We’ll talk about it then!”

On Monday morning, Ryan showed his support for Patrick on his RTÉ Radio 1 show.

He said: “Patrick Kielty featuring strongly and firmly in a lot of the papers today, with a suggestion being maybe it’s time for another PK to take over The Late Late Show.”

“Lovely man, lovely fella, and lovely wife, and a good egg all around. So, we’ll see where that all goes shall we?”