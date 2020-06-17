The actress has landed a leading role in the new series

Bono’s daughter Eve Hewson to star in new BBC series

Bono’s actress daughter Eve Hewson has landed a leading role in a new BBC series starting on Sunday.

‘The Luminaries’ is based on a Man Booker Prize winning novel by Eleanor Catton, and is set in 19th century New Zealand.

Eve will play the role of Anna Wetherell, an Irish immigrant who travels to New Zealand to start a new life.

The official synopsis reads: “The Luminaries tells an epic story of love, murder and revenge, as men and women travelled across the world to make their fortunes.”

The Luminaries also stars Eva Green from ‘Casino Royale’ and Himesh Patel from ‘Yesterday’.

The six-part series will premiere this Sunday, June 21, at 9pm on BBC One, and will also be available as a boxset on BBC’s iPlayer.

Taking to Instagram, Eve reflected on filming the show in New Zealand for “six glorious months”.

“Blood, sweat and many tears went into this but a lot of laughs were had too,” she wrote. “To the cast and crew, I miss you all immensely.”

“Thank you for holding me up through it all. I miss your funny accents and how you guys all walk around barefoot. (Haha, you weirdos)

“I hope everyone enjoys this epic adventure murder mystery love story extravaganza. I am so proud to be your Anna Wetherell,” she told followers.

Eve’s first major role was in the 2011 drama film ‘This Must Be The Place’.

She also starred in Steven Soderbergh’s TV series ‘The Knick’, and in Otto Bathurst’s 2018 adaptation of ‘Robin Hood’.

