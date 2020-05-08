Bono thanks Irish people for ‘putting up’ with him – ahead of his 60th birthday

Bono thanks Irish people for ‘putting up’ with him – ahead of...

Bono has thanked the people of Ireland for “putting up” with him.

Speaking to Ryan Tubridy on RTÉ Radio 1 this morning, the U2 frontman opened up about celebrating his 60th birthday in isolation this weekend.

“It’s not really the moment for a big celebration, I’m just grateful that I’ve got here and I’m really grateful to the people who have got me to where I am and to the band, my family and my mates, and the country who gave U2 an incredible life,” he said.

“I want to thank the country for putting up with my sometimes avuncular self.”

The philanthropist also revealed what he plans to do for his birthday.

“I was actually going to have a quiet birthday anyway, I was going to go for a long walk, a bit of a pilgrimage with the family,” he explained.

“But people are giving up a lot more than their birthdays, people are cancelling their weddings and funerals.”

Bono also spoke about U2’s recent PPE donation to hospitals in Ireland, including 20 million masks, 100,000 visors, 100,000 goggles and 30,000 gowns.

“It’s a small contribution but we can just about afford it, so we did it,” he commented.

The activist thanked the frontline workers for their bravery during this difficult time.

“It’s a different level of courage. When we surface from this, the world will have changed,” he said.

“I hope that one of the things that have changed about it is our view of who are the most important people in our workforce,” he added.

Bono’s fellow band member Adam Clayton will also be talking to Ryan today, as he is part of this week’s Late Late Show line-up.

