Bono reveals he passed out in The White House after drinks with Barack Obama

Bono has revealed he once passed out in The White House after having drinks with Barack Obama.

Speaking to Zoe Ball on BBC Radio 2, the U2 frontman said his allergy to salicylic acid caused him to fall asleep in the Lincoln Bedroom.

“I don’t call it drunk… I have an allergy to salicylates which are found in red wine, pizza, tomato sauce, lots of things,” the 62-year-old said.

“So, a big night out with a lot of red wine, pizza, or aspirin – aspirin has salicylates, very bad – my head will swell up like a balloon and pop, or I fall asleep anywhere,” Bono continued.

“I’ve fallen asleep in really awkward spots; the lighting desk of Sonic Youth – they mixed around me and couldn’t be nicer. I’ve slept on the street, on car bonnets and indeed I did fall asleep at the White House, and they were very, very good about it, actually.”

Speaking about his visit to Barack Obama at The White House with his wife Ali Hewson, he said: “The 44th President of the United States, he mixes cocktails; he doesn’t have too many, he’s very measured.”

“I had them and the wine and the allergy and I ended up slipping out for a kip and the president said to Ali after about 10 minutes, ‘Where’s Bono gone?’”

“She said, ‘He’s just gone for a sleep.’ He said, ‘I’m sorry?,'” Bono recalled.

“She said, ‘He has to, he just has to go for these sleeps, he’ll be back in 10 minutes. I’ve been with him for 30 years, don’t you worry a thing about him, Mr President. I’ll go find him.’”

“He goes, ‘No, no, no.’ And he comes with her and [said] ‘Where can he be…? I know, he was asking me about the Gettysburg Address, Lincoln’s.'”

“And there I was in Lincoln’s bedroom, asleep, fallen asleep in the bosom of Abraham himself,” the U2 frontman joked.

“He just woke me up and laughed,” Bono continued. “President laughed his head off.”

“But he does tell people that he drinks me under the table, he doesn’t believe the allergy thing.”

“He does make strong cocktails, though, just saying.”

Speaking about former president Barack, Bono said: “He’s the most extraordinary man, and they’re the most extraordinary family.”

“And by the way, even being in the White House as a guest is a big deal because they didn’t have a lot of people round because it was a family house.”

“So their kids, they were just protecting them. They wanted to give them real time with their family. So it was a very special moment.”