Bono likens Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Saint Patrick in special limerick

Bono has likened the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, to Saint Patrick in a special poem.

The limerick was read out by Nancy Pelosi at the annual Friends of Ireland Luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington DC on Thursday, amid Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Sharing the poem on Twitter, the U2 frontman wrote: “I’ve a tradition of sending a limerick to @SpeakerPelosi’s St. Patrick’s Day lunch over the years. This year the limerick is irregular & not funny at all.”

‘I’ve a tradition of sending a limerick to @SpeakerPelosi’s St. Patrick’s Day lunch over the years. This year the limerick is irregular & not funny at all. We stand with the people of Ukraine & their leader. It wasn’t written to be published, but since it’s out, here it is.’-Bono pic.twitter.com/pLkE59DSxU — U2 (@U2) March 17, 2022

“We stand with the people of Ukraine & their leader. It wasn’t written to be published, but since it’s out, here it is,” he added.

The annual Friends of Ireland Luncheon was attended by US President Joe Biden on St. Patrick’s Day.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin was also supposed to attend the event, but had to pull out after testing positive for Covid-19.

The poem reads:

Oh Saint Patrick he drove out the snakes

With his prayers but that’s not all it takes

For the snake symbolizes

An evil that rises

And hides in your heart

As it breaks

And the evil has risen my friends

From the darkness that lives in some men

But in sorrow and fear

That’s when saints can appear

To drive out those old snakes once again

And they struggle for us to be free

From the psycho in this human family

Ireland’s sorrow and pain

Is now the Ukraine

And Saint Patrick’s name now Zelenskyy