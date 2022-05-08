Bono and The Edge perform surprise concert at Kyiv bomb shelter

Ad
Bono and The Edge have performed a surprise concert at a bomb shelter in Kyiv.

The U2 stars, who were invited to perform by President Volodymyr Zelensky, played to a small crowd of fans including members of Ukraine’s armed forces.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, the Irish band wrote: “President @ZelenskyyUa invited us to perform in Kyiv as a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people and so that’s what we’ve come to do. – Bono and The Edge #StandWithUkraine.”

In videos shared online, the Dublin natives were seen performing the Ben E King classic ‘Stand By Me’ alongside Ukrainian soldiers in the subway station that now serves as a bomb shelter.

Bono praised Ukraine’s fight for “freedom” during the performance in central Kyiv, where the frontman also issued his own prayer “for peace”.

The 61-year-old also sang U2 classics ‘Sunday Bloody Sunday’, ‘Desire’ and ‘With or Without You’.

During the gig, Bono said: “The people in Ukraine are not just fighting for your own freedom, you are fighting for all of us who love freedom.”

“We pray that you will enjoy some of that peace soon,” he added.

Bono and The Edge later visited Bucha, which is the site of a mass grave, near Kyiv.

