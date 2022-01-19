Bono admits he gets ’embarrassed’ when he listens to U2’s songs

Bono has admitted he gets “embarrassed” when he listens to his band U2’s songs.

The singer formed the rock band in 1976 with his former classmates The Edge (David Howell Evans), Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Junior.

Speaking on the Awards Chatter podcast, the 61-year-old said: “I’ve been in a car when one of our songs has come on the radio, and I’ve been the colour of — as we say in Dublin — scarlet.”

“I’m just embarrassed. I do think U2 pushes out the boat on embarrassment quite a lot,” he added.

“And maybe that’s the place to be as an artist is right at the edge of your level of pain for embarrassment, your level of embarrassment.”

Bono said his band is “incredible” but said listening to his own vocals makes him “cringe a little bit”.

He also confessed to not liking the name U2 at all, explaining: “Paul McGuinness, our first manager, did say, ‘Look, it’s a great name, it’s going to look good on a T-shirt – a letter and a number’.”

“I really don’t [like the name]. But I was late into some kind of dyslexia. I didn’t realise that The Beatles was a bad pun either.”

“In our head it was like the spy plane, U-boat, it was futuristic – as it turned out to imply this kind of acquiescence, no I don’t like that name. I still don’t really like the name.”