Bonnie Ryan shares sweet snaps from surprise bachelorette trip to Paris

Bonnie Ryan has shared some sweet snaps from night one of her bachelorette trip to Paris.

The influencer was surprised with a trip to the French capital for her Hen this weekend, and was joined by her mother Morah, sisters Lottie and Babette, and her closest friends.

Taking to Instagram, the MUA posted stunning photos of her posing on the streets of Paris in a cream outfit, alongside the caption: “…Bonnie’s bachelorette 🤍.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonnie Ryan (@bonnieryan)

The 29-year-old wore a satin slip skirt by Sinead Keary, which she had altered to be shorter, and a unique satin crop top by Lia Cowan.

Bonnie completed the look with a cream YSL bag, and a pair of killer heels which had a diamanté detail around the ankle.

On her Instagram Story, Bonnie also shared behind-the-scenes snaps from her Hen, including a video showing off the view of the Eiffel Tower from her balcony.

She captioned the post: “And so it begins.. My balcony. The dreamiest place I could ever have imagined.”

The popular makeup artist, who married her longterm love John in a civil ceremony last month, also shared snaps of her hotel room decorated with balloons, and a banner that said: “She said oui.”

Bonnie went on to post glimpses of their first night in Paris, which included a trip to the Eiffel Tower, and a show at the Moulin Rouge.

The blushing bride said it was the “best night” of her life as she tagged her bridesmaids, who organised the surprise trip.

Bonnie’s wedding will take place this summer, but the 29-year-old is technically already married to her beau John.

On March 4, 2022, the couple tied the knot in front of a small group of their friends and family in Dublin, two years after they announced their engagement.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Bonnie shared a stunning snap of herself in a stylish white suit by Nadine Merabi, holding a bouquet of roses.

Bonnie simply captioned the post with the date: “4.3.22 🤍.”

The beauty influencer, who is the daughter of the late Gerry Ryan, was set to wed her longterm love last summer.

However, the couple postponed their wedding until 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing the news on Instagram in December 2020, Bonnie wrote: “An extra year of being your fiancé doesn’t sound too bad to me 💍.”

“2021 isn’t to be the year we get married , 2022 sounds much better for us ..especially because our number is 22!”

“We made the decision to postpone our wedding so we can start fresh and enjoy the lead up to our big day,” she explained.

“It’ll be all the sweeter when we get there, and I will love you 365 days even more.”

The couple got engaged during a trip to New York in November 2019, just a few months after they bought their first home together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonnie Ryan (@bonnieryan)

Bonnie has always kept her love-life out of the public eye, but it’s understood she’s been in a relationship with John for over 10 years.

During a previous interview with Goss.ie, she told us: “We’ve been friends since we were only about 10.”

“We were in the same friends group and just ended up getting together and he’s stuck with me somehow, and now he’s put a ring on my finger there’s no getting away from me! I’m very lucky, but you know what – he’s very lucky too.”