Bonnie Ryan reveals she’s decided to postpone her 2021 wedding

The makeup artist got engaged to her longterm love John last November

Bonnie Ryan has revealed she’s decided to postpone her 2021 wedding.

The beauty influencer, who is the daughter of the late Gerry Ryan, was set to wed her longterm love John next summer.

However, the couple have decided to wait until 2022, amid another surge of Covid-19 cases in Ireland.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Bonnie wrote: “An extra year of being your fiancé doesn’t sound too bad to me 💍.”

“2021 isn’t to be the year we get married , 2022 sounds much better for us ..especially because our number is 22!”

“We made the decision to postpone our wedding so we can start fresh and enjoy the lead up to our big day,” she explained.

“It’ll be all the sweeter when we get there, and I will love you 365 days even more.”

The couple got engaged during a trip to New York last November, just a few months after they bought their first home together.

Bonnie has always kept her love-life out of the public eye, but it’s understood she’s been in a relationship with John for over 10 years.

Back in August, the makeup artist told Goss.ie: “We’ve been friends since we were only about 10.”

“We were in the same friends group and just ended up getting together and he’s stuck with me somehow, and now he’s put a ring on my finger there’s no getting away from me!”

“I’m very lucky, but you know what – he’s very lucky too,” she laughed.

