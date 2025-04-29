Bonnie Ryan reflects on her father’s death as she recalls last conversation they had

Bonnie Ryan reflected on her father’s death in a recent video, as she recalled the last time they spoke before his death.

The legendary broadcaster died suddenly at the age of 53 on April 30, 2010, after suffering a heart attack.

Taking to tiktok, she captioned her video to her followers: “This day 15 years ago I spoke to my dad for the very last time.”

She told her followers: “This day, 15 years ago, was the last time I ever spoke to my dad. It was on the phone and he was annoyed at me because I had gotten two parking tickets in the one week, so fair enough.”

“Anyway, I was then annoyed at him because he was annoyed at me and I remember handing the phone away to my sister going, oh take it, ‘he’s getting angry at me.'”

“And I didn’t say to him goodbye and I didn’t say to him that I loved him. Little did I know, the very next day I would find out that my dad had passed away and my whole world was going to be rocked forevermore,” Bonnie heartbreakingly confessed.

“And this is your reminder, don’t forget to say I love you, don’t forget that life is so fragile and you just don’t know what’s coming around the corner. If you have your parents, give them an extra squeeze or whoever it is that you love in your life because you just don’t know what could happen.”

Bonnie previously hit back at “unacceptable comments” left on her social media about her late father.

The popular influencer shared a video on social media recalling the time Netflix producers reached out to see if she would be interested in appearing on Love Is Blind.

But sadly, Bonnie’s video attracted a rather nasty comment about her dad on TikTok.

Under her post, one person commented: “Daddy’s name? That’s why they sent messages.”

Hitting back at their statement, Bonnie replied: “My dad died 14 years ago this month. I don’t think [he] would be able to go on.”

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Bonnie explained she wouldn’t usually respond to messages like that, but felt it was “simply an unacceptable comment”.

“I got a notification on one of my TikTok videos, somebody left a comment. Don’t go into the comments section of your TikTok, my god, people can be crazy,” she began.

“I’m trying to be my usual self. My way of dealing with my dad passing away was that I’ve always had such black humour. If I don’t laugh, I’ll simply just cry.

“Instagram and TikTok – that’s my place of work. Imagine someone coming into your office and being like, ‘do you think you’re getting on now because of your father who died 15 years ago’.

“I’m just out here trying to work and you’re coming in with my childhood trauma. I just can’t, I can’t. Can people just think before they say that?” she continued.

“Maybe they just think I’m never going to see it but anyway, I always think, ‘that’s your own problem, don’t put that on me’.

“They since deleted it. They’ve actually just fully deleted their profile. I’m pretty sure it was just a fake account.”

“Thankfully, when it comes to that kind of thing with my dad, I’ve grown really thick skin growing up,” Bonnie added.

“You honestly have to just laugh because if you don’t, you’ll go crazy. So, I’ll just deal with it with black humour as I always do.”