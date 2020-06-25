Bonnie Ryan praises ‘incredible’ documentary about her late father Gerry

RTÉ aired a documentary about Gerry on the 10th anniversary of his death in April

Bonnie Ryan has praised the “incredible” documentary RTÉ aired about her late father Gerry on the 10th anniversary of his death.

The radio legend died suddenly back in April, 2010 – and ten years after his death, RTÉ released a documentary about his life, and aired one of his shows on 2FM in his honour.

Speaking about her dad’s ten-year anniversary on The Six O’Clock Show, Bonnie said: “We received so many messages, so much lovely stuff written about him and the documentary was absolutely incredible.”

“The time and effort that went into it were just amazing. I think the older I get the more I’m like, ‘Wow that’s so incredible that 10 years later that people are still so fascinated with him and all he did.'”

“Seeing his work again is just, as an adult now, I’m just blown away by it. Of course it was a weird time, but there was so much love surrounding that moment so that was really nice as well,” she explained.

Bonnie also spoke about listening back to her father’s old radio show on RTÉ 2FM.

“What I loved most about was when it came on the radio, it could’ve been today,” she said.

“It was relevant to what is going on and I think that’s such a testament to him that he was always just so ahead of his time that it could’ve been played now and it was just a relevant as it was ten years ago.”

“That was really cool. Again, listening to it at this age, I can really see how talented he was.”

“I was only 17 when my dad passed away and I think now – I’m 27 now – I respect his work so much so getting to hear that was incredible,” she added.

