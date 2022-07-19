Bonnie Ryan opens up about the death of her father Gerry: ‘I miss him a lot’

Bonnie Ryan has opened up about the death of her beloved father Gerry.

The broadcaster died suddenly at the age of 53 on April 30, 2010, after suffering a heart attack.

Speaking on ‘The Good Glow’ podcast with Georgie Crawford, his 29-year-old daughter Bonnie admitted it “does and doesn’t” get easier to deal with the grief.

“I know he saw me getting married. There is no doubt about it in my mind,” she said of her recent Italian wedding to her childhood sweetheart John.

The makeup artist’s sister Lottie welcomed her first child with husband Fabio last year, and Bonnie said her dad he would have been “the best Grandad”.

“There are times that it is really hard and I miss him a lot, but you can be very happy in life. I’m just grateful I had him,” she said.

“We talk about my dad all the time. There is just something so magic about him that made everyone feel like, ‘Gerry’s my best friend.'”

“He really was a friend to everybody, and I’m like what an incredible gift to have that you make people feel that way. I feel so special that that’s who my dad was and that he had such a big impact on our whole country.”

“I got to have him for 17 whole wonderful years and to me he was just magic.”

Gerry shared five kids with his ex-wife Morah – Lottie, Rex, Elliott, Bonnie, and Babette.