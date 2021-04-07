Bonnie Ryan opens up about her father Gerry ahead of the 11th anniversary of his death

Bonnie Ryan has opened up about her father Gerry ahead of the 11th anniversary of his death.

The legendary broadcaster died suddenly at the age of 53 on April 30, 2010, after suffering a heart attack.

Speaking on the Craic On podcast, Bonnie shared the life lesson she learned from her father, and admitted glad she is that there are so many clips and recordings of him.

The makeup artist said: “I’m so lucky that his job was on TV and on radio where I have an unlimited amount of access to watching him, to hearing him.”

“Sometimes I might go a couple of weeks without watching or hearing anything, and very quickly – I know people say ‘never forget’ – but like you forget for a second kind of like ‘what do they sound like? I need to hear them again’. And I’m just so lucky that I have so much of that.”

The 28-year-old gushed: “I just think he’s the greatest person on the planet. I admire his work so much and him as a person, and as a dad, and what he taught me.”

Bonnie admitted she was “so protective” of Gerry, explaining: “There can be crap written in papers and stuff, and especially coming around his anniversary and stuff there are always things.”

“And then maybe it’s a day where I didn’t really feel like being upset about him, and then you walk in and you see something in a paper and you’re like: ‘oh for feck’s sake like today wasn’t the day that I felt I wanted to think about this stuff.’”

“Then there’s the flipside of it where I’m like: ‘I’m just so lucky that he is remembered so fondly by our whole entire country and there is so much love for him.’ It’s just a testament to him and the kind of person he was that people think of him still every single year and want to talk about him.”

Bonnie admitted that when she was younger, it used to bother her that people would point out her connection to the famous broadcaster.

“It used to drive me mad initially when people would be like: ‘and you’re Gerry Ryan’s daughter’. And I’d just be like: ‘I am Bonnie, I’m my own person’. And now I’m like: ‘yeah, I am’.”

She added: “He lived his life to the fullest, and that was just the person he was. That’s what I want to be like, I want to make sure I live every moment, I’m not sure how long I’m here for.”