Blogger Niamh de Brún ‘incredibly upset’ as she postpones wedding to Kilkenny hurler TJ Reid

The couple were due to wed this December

Blogger Niamh de Brún has revealed she’s decided to postpone her wedding to Kilkenny hurler TJ Reid.

The couple were set to wed in December, but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Niamh and TJ have pushed their wedding back to February next year.

Niamh, who regularly updated her followers on their upcoming wedding, shared the news on her Instagram Story.

She said: “TJ and I have decided to postpone our wedding, we were due to get married this December, but we’re after pushing it to 2021. ”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niamh de Brún (@niamhdebrun) on Sep 27, 2020 at 8:29am PDT

The former Miss Kilkenny admitted: “I have been incredibly upset, because I have been dreaming about this day since we got engaged, and it’s really stressful.”

Niamh praised her fiancé for putting up with her crying, and said: “He’s so positive, and normally I’m such a positive person, but I had my heart set on a Christmas wedding and had everything planned for that.”

“So we have moved it from December to February next year, so I think there’s about eight or nine weeks in the difference. ”

“We just want to get over the winter and into spring, and I think things will be a lot better then. Whether we get married in December or February, we’re still gonna have the best day ever,” she continued.

View this post on Instagram My date for the night 👫🏼 @tjreid12 #gossies2020 A post shared by Niamh de Brún (@niamhdebrun) on Jan 31, 2020 at 3:06pm PST

“TJ’s going to be my husband, and my bridesmaids and my parents have been so good and so understanding and so helpful when it came to changing everything and dealing with me being so moody and upset.”

“But I woke up this morning and I was in a much better mood, because my humour has been so foul over the past few weeks,” she confessed.

“It really has affected me, I never thought I’d be somebody that would let something like that get to me so much… ”

“But positives – we’re getting married the 19th of February, so it’s gonna be after Valentines, so we might do a Valentines themed wedding.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TJ Reid (@tjreid12) on Mar 20, 2019 at 2:23pm PDT

“I don’t know, but I’m excited now to start planning a spring wedding,” Niamh added.

The couple got engaged last March, when TJ proposed to Niamh in Cobh, Co. Cork – where they met almost four years prior.

On the latest episode of #GossChats, Goss.ie CEO Ali Ryan chats with top makeup artist and influencer Keilidh Cashell about her brand new makeup range, adjusting to life in the spotlight and how she’s kept calm during the pandemic.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.