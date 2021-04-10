Home Irish Showbiz Blindboy calls out Forbes over article that referred to Limerick as ‘stab...

Blindboy calls out Forbes over article that referred to Limerick as ‘stab city’

The article has been removed from their website following online backlash

Kendra Becker | Editor
Blindboy Boatclub is among Limerick natives, and Irish people in general, outraged by an article published by Forbes this week.

On Friday, the US business magazine shared a profile piece on Stripe founders, John and Patrick Collison, who grew up in Co. Limerick.

The article was titled ‘How Two Brothers Escaped ‘Stab City’ and Made $11 Billion’, and painted a very unflattering picture of their hometown.

The piece read: “Many folks think Ireland is all rolling green hills and five-star golf courses. But in the middle of the Irish countryside is a city called Limerick — known as the ‘murder capital’ of Europe.”

“Limerick is the last place you want your kids growing up. But two brothers who went to high school there recently beat the odds.”

The article prompted serious backlash on social media, and has since been removed from the Forbes website.

Among those outraged was popular podcaster and proud Limerick man Blindboy.

Posting screenshots from the article this morning, he tweeted: “This wet fart that Forbes printed is why Limerick people don’t like ‘stab city’ jokes.”

“It’s inaccurate and unfair and has a negative impact on people visiting us and how we’re perceived. Limerick is a grand place, and we’re all a bit tired of having to say it constantly.”

Patrick and John Collison have also condemned the piece on social media.

In response to the article, Patrick tweeted: “Not only mistaken about Limerick but the idea of ‘overcoming’ anything is crazy. We are who we are *because* we grew up where we did.”

Meanwhile, John simply called the piece “daft”.

Limerick TD Patrick O’Donovan has also requested an apology from Forbes and the author of the article “for the insult and hurt caused”.

When contacted for a comment, Matthew Hutchison, Chief Communications Officer of Forbes, told Goss.ie: “The article by a contributor failed to meet our editorial standards and was removed from our site shortly after it was published.”

