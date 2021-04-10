Blindboy calls out Forbes over article that referred to Limerick as ‘stab city’

The article has been removed from their website following online backlash

Blindboy calls out Forbes over article that referred to Limerick as ‘stab...

Blindboy Boatclub is among Limerick natives, and Irish people in general, outraged by an article published by Forbes this week.

On Friday, the US business magazine shared a profile piece on Stripe founders, John and Patrick Collison, who grew up in Co. Limerick.

The article was titled ‘How Two Brothers Escaped ‘Stab City’ and Made $11 Billion’, and painted a very unflattering picture of their hometown.

Look at this absolute drivel. Must be high in the running for the worst piece ever published by @Forbes. And it gets even worse after the intro. Embarrassing pic.twitter.com/aEbiKPGN0P — Alan English (@AlanEnglish9) April 9, 2021

The piece read: “Many folks think Ireland is all rolling green hills and five-star golf courses. But in the middle of the Irish countryside is a city called Limerick — known as the ‘murder capital’ of Europe.”

“Limerick is the last place you want your kids growing up. But two brothers who went to high school there recently beat the odds.”

The article prompted serious backlash on social media, and has since been removed from the Forbes website.

I am calling on @Forbes to issue an immediate retraction & apology on disgraceful, baseless & inaccurate reflection of #Limerick City in article by Stephen McBride @DisruptionHedge on brilliant Collison brothers-very shoddy & poor journalism & an insult to our City & its people pic.twitter.com/Fz7nE0L0cM — Kieran O’Donnell TD for Limerick City Constituency (@kodonnellLK) April 9, 2021

A great story on the success of @patrickc @Stripe – congrats. However a terrible and inaccurate description of our great city #Limerick. Clearly StephenMcBride @Forbes contributor wanted to dramatize his story with this shameful description of Limerick. https://t.co/ft9EC4jile — John Hartnett (@cjhartnett) April 9, 2021

I’m v glad to see that bizarre piece in @Forbes about @stripe founders has been taken down. I have not heard that awful moniker used to describe Limerick for over 20 yrs. It use demeans the work of communities, their leaders & all the inhabitants of such a gorgeous, vibrant city — Lorraine Clifford-Lee (@LorrCliff) April 10, 2021

I thought that maybe the headline of this piece was just a throwaway line given unfortunate prominence. It’s not. I don’t think I’ve ever read such an astonishingly negative piece about an Irish city. Ever. https://t.co/wJmGqkPOfC pic.twitter.com/WtMxbQaXgM — Colette Browne (@colettebrowne) April 9, 2021

Among those outraged was popular podcaster and proud Limerick man Blindboy.

Posting screenshots from the article this morning, he tweeted: “This wet fart that Forbes printed is why Limerick people don’t like ‘stab city’ jokes.”

“It’s inaccurate and unfair and has a negative impact on people visiting us and how we’re perceived. Limerick is a grand place, and we’re all a bit tired of having to say it constantly.”

This wet fart that Forbes printed is why Limerick people don’t like “stab city” jokes. It’s inaccurate and unfair and has a negative impact on people visiting us and how we’re perceived. Limerick is a grand place, and we’re all a bit tired of having to say it constantly pic.twitter.com/l4ap0uJNFX — The Blindboy Podcast (@Rubberbandits) April 10, 2021

Patrick and John Collison have also condemned the piece on social media.

In response to the article, Patrick tweeted: “Not only mistaken about Limerick but the idea of ‘overcoming’ anything is crazy. We are who we are *because* we grew up where we did.”

Meanwhile, John simply called the piece “daft”.

Not only mistaken about Limerick but the idea of “overcoming” anything is crazy. We are who we are *because* we grew up where we did. — Patrick Collison (@patrickc) April 9, 2021

Limerick TD Patrick O’Donovan has also requested an apology from Forbes and the author of the article “for the insult and hurt caused”.

When contacted for a comment, Matthew Hutchison, Chief Communications Officer of Forbes, told Goss.ie: “The article by a contributor failed to meet our editorial standards and was removed from our site shortly after it was published.”

As a representative of the Government here in Limerick I am calling tonight on @Forbes and @DisruptionHedge to immediately apologise to the people of Limerick for the insult and hurt caused by the article published. — Patrick O’Donovan (@podonovan) April 9, 2021