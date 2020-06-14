Bláthnaid Treacy shares sweet wedding photos as she celebrates one year wedding anniversary

The RTÉ presenter had a fairytale wedding in the Wicklow mountains

Bláthnaid Treacy shares sweet wedding photos as she celebrates one year wedding...

Bláthnaid Treacy has shared sweet photos from her wedding day – as she marks her one year wedding anniversary.

The RTÉ presenter married her long time love Charlie Moon, in a fairytale wedding in the Wicklow mountains.

Taking to Instagram, the TV host shared an array of photos from their nuptials.

“One year ago today I married the love of my life @charliemoon.music ❤ 14.6.19,” she wrote.

The couple married in front of 120 guests in the intimate ceremony.

On her big day Bláthnaid stunned in a backless dress from Lola Varma, an Australian bridal designer.



