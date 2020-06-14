Home Irish Showbiz Bláthnaid Treacy shares sweet wedding photos as she celebrates one year wedding...

Bláthnaid Treacy shares sweet wedding photos as she celebrates one year wedding anniversary

The RTÉ presenter had a fairytale wedding in the Wicklow mountains

By
Goss.ie
-
Bláthnaid Treacy has shared sweet photos from her wedding day – as she marks her one year wedding anniversary.

The RTÉ presenter married her long time love Charlie Moon, in a fairytale wedding in the Wicklow mountains.

Taking to Instagram, the TV host shared an array of photos from their nuptials.

“One year ago today I married the love of my life @charliemoon.music ❤ 14.6.19,” she wrote.

 

The couple married in front of 120 guests in the intimate ceremony.

On her big day Bláthnaid stunned in a backless dress from Lola Varma, an Australian bridal designer.

Blathnaid and Charlie on their wedding day | INSTAGRAM


