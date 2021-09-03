Bláthnaid Treacy lands new presenting gig with Virgin Media

Bláthnaid Treacy has announced that she’s landed a new presenting gig with Virgin Media.

The Bray native has joined the station’s upcoming talent show The Big Deal as the official backstage presenter.

Sharing the exciting news on Instagram, she wrote: “I’m so excited to share that I’ll be bringing you all the back stage madness from @virginmediatelevision ‘s brand new talent show #TheBigDeal 💰💰💰.”

“📲 Keep an eye on socials for lots of behind-the -scenes drama and catch ups with our lovely contestants, judges and presenter 🤩.”

The Big Deal, hosted by Vogue Williams, will premiere on Virgin Media One this Saturday.

It will host an array of talent from singers, musicians, comedians and dancers – who will be judged by Jedward, Boy George, Deirdre O’Kane, Lyra and Aston Merrygold.

As the name suggests, the aim of the show is to find the next “big deal” – however, there’s a twist.

Contestants are offered a sum of money and they must decide whether to take the money and go home, or whether to turn down the offer and hope they will make it through to the competitions next stage.

Contestants will then battle it out in the final to win the overall cash prize of €50,000.