Billie Eilish fangirls over Irish actor Cillian Murphy at Belfast concert

Billie Eilish fangirled over Irish actor Cillian Murphy at her concert in Belfast on Friday night.

While performing on stage at the SSE Arena, a fan threw a black t-shirt to the 20-year-old from the crowd.

After unravelling the t-shirt, Billie jumped up and down with excitement as she realised there were pictures of Cillian on it.

PLS someone gave billie eilish a cillian murphy shirt 😭 pic.twitter.com/BmZBmfQ4SN — lucy 🌼 (@flvssie) June 4, 2022

Standing in awe for a moment, the singer finally gushed: “Yo, it’s me and Cillian Murphy… Oh my God!”

A Twitter user responded to the video with a close-up picture of the hilarious t-shirt, revealing that Billie had actually been edited into pictures with Cillian.

Billie brought her Happier Than Ever world tour to the SSE Arena in Belfast on Friday night, before she plays the 3Arena in Dublin on June 4th and 5th.

they edited her into the pics skdhdkd pic.twitter.com/HqB3udWhV9 — lucy 🌼 (@flvssie) June 4, 2022

It comes after fans pointed out the uncanny resemblance between Billie and the Peaky Blinders actor last year.

In May 2021, the American singer-songwriter went viral after she debuted a brand new, blonde-haired look on the cover of British Vogue.

Just six minutes after she shared the cover on Instagram, she received over 1million likes on the post – and it has since become the most-liked cover in the magazine’s history.

At the time, fans couldn’t get over how much Billie looked like Cillian in the cover photos, which inspired plenty of memes on social media.

“Billie Eilish is just Cillian Murphy in a blonde wig. I can’t unsee this now,” one fan tweeted.

Another wrote: “Have we ever seen Cillian Murphy and Billie Eilish in the same room?”

Have we ever seen cillian murphy and billie eilish in the same room? pic.twitter.com/Uho7j5xWHk — claire rose (@clairefromohio) May 3, 2021