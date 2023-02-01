Beyoncé fans heartbroken as she skips Ireland on Renaissance World Tour

Beyoncé announced her Renaissance World Tour on Wednesday.

The singer will begin the tour in Europe this summer, before performing a string of dates in the US and Canada.

However, an Irish date has not yet been announced, and fans are not happy about it.

One fan tweeted: “Beyoncé not coming to Dublin has sent me OVER THE EDGE.”

Another wrote: “beyonce not coming to ireland i might cry.”

A third penned: “beyoncé going everywhere in europe except ireland is my villain origin story.”

Beyoncé released her seventh studio album RENAISSANCE last year.

The album includes tracks Break My Soul, I’m That Girl, Cozy, Alien Superstar, Cuff It, Energy, Church Girl, Plastic Off The Sofa, Virgo’s Groove, Move, Heated, Thique, All Up In Your Mind, America Has A Problem, Pure/Honey, and Summer Renaissance.

